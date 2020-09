Or Copy this URL to Share

EIGHTH ANNIVERSARY DESIREE CHOQUETTE Of all the Special Gifts in Life, However Great or Small, to have you as my Daughter was the Greatest Gift of all. A Special Time, A Special Face, A Special Daughter I can't replace. With Aching Heart I whisper how I miss you daughter and love you so much. Love Dad, Mom and Gabrielle





