KERSH, DeWITTE TALMADGE "TAL"
DeWitte Talmadge "Tal" Kersh Jr., retired Providence attorney, died on November 18, 2019, under the care of Hospice Savannah. He was born in 1930 in Galion, Ohio, and lived in Providence, RI and Waterville Valley, NH for most of his adult life before moving to The Landings on Skidaway Island, GA. He served two years as a Naval Lieutenant during the Korean War and was active in the Naval Reserve where he achieved the rank of Full Commander.
Tal received his Bachelor of Science and J.D. degrees from Cornell University. He practiced law for 45 years and was a Partner at the former law firm of Tillinghast, Collins and Graham in Providence, RI. He was a member of the RI and NH Bars. He served on the Bar Association's Executive Committee and Rhode Island Bar Association Foundation. He was a senior fellow of the Inn of Court, Chairman of The Family Court Bench and Bar, and Fellow of the American Matrimonial Lawyers Association. He held a Master's Degree in Taxation from Boston University and was a member of the American Arbitration Society.
Tal was President of the Greater Providence Rotary Club, Chairman of the Rotary Charity Foundation, and recipient of Rotary's Paul Harris award. He was Chairman of the Waterville Valley Board of Selectman and chaired the Waterville Valley Planning, Charity Foundation and Zoning Boards. He was also President of the Turks Head Club, the Cornell Club, Chairman of the Advisory Board the Salvation Army, and board member of the First Unitarian Church in Providence.
Tal's passion for skiing took him from Waterville Valley, throughout the U.S., to the Canadian Rockies, and Europe. He was a poor but determined golfer, and an enthusiastic scuba diver. Tal and his wife travelled worldwide to exotic dive locations.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Kristen. He is survived by his wife, Sharon R. Kersh, formally of Providence, and currently of Waterville Valley, NH and Savannah, GA; his sister, Diana Kersh Miller, of Roanoke, VA; a son, Dewitte Talmadge Kersh III, of New York City; a daughter, Sarah Kersh Veitch, of Alta Dena, CA; his stepdaughters, Sloane DeAngelis Pilgrim and Brook DeAngelis Rowan, both of RI; and 12 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in Waterville Valley, NH in July.
Remembrances may be made to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, Attn: Rachel Flannery, P.O. Box 27106 NY, NY 10087.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019