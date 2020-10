MAIN, DIANA H. (HADDON)91, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Harold C. Main, Jr. She is also survived by her son, Brian H. Main and his wife Ellen and her daughter, Nancy Amaral; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services and burial will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com