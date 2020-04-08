|
|
LUONGO, DIANA (IACONO)
97, passed away Tuesday April 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital from complications due to Coronavirus. She was the wife of the late Harry Luongo. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Filippo and Margharita (D'Ambra) Iacono.
Diana worked as a sales clerk at the Outlet Company.
She is survived by one son, Harry S. Luongo, Jr. and wife Renata, two daughters Karen Zuccolo and husband Joseph and Lorraine Campellone. She was the mother-in-law of the late Geno Campellone. She was the beloved grandmother of Ken Campellone and wife Shalyn, Justin Luongo and wife Sarah, Giovanni and Gabriela Zuccolo and great-grandmother of Kara and Serena Campellone, Thomas, Nathanael and Stephania Luongo. She was the sister of Concetta Romano and the late Fannie Roach, Vito, Tony and Frank Iacono. Her funeral and burial are private. Memorial donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 8, 2020