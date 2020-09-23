MARTINI, DIANA
Diana Mary Nowak Martini, of Lake Charles, LA, passed away on her 73rd birthday on September 22, 2020.
Diana was born September 22, 1947 in Central Falls, RI. She was raised in Rhode Island, where she married her husband. They traveled for his work, but lived in Orange, TX for thirty-four years, before moving to the Verandah Retirement Community in Lake Charles two years ago. She retired from the United States Postal Service in Beaumont, TX. Diana was a member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. She enjoyed tending to her home and crocheting blankets for family members and friends.
Diana is survived by her husband of fifty-years, Ray Martini; son, Michael Martini and wife Charlene of Roseville, CA; and three sisters, Carol Scott, Dolores Morency and Barbara Carpenter.
She will truly be missed by all, especially Ray, as she was the best part of him.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Antonina Nowak.
Her cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
