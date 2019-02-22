|
MONACO, DIANA MD
81, of Cranston passed away on Wednesday February 20, 2019. Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Amalia "Mollie" (Pallante) Monaco.
She was the dear sister of Alfred Monaco, Jr. and his wife Joyce of Cranston and the late Barbara C. Monaco; loving aunt of Gina DiGregorio and her husband Pasquale of Cranston and cherished great aunt of Sofia DiGregorio.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church 237 Garden Hills Drive Cranston. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Rhode Island, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 22, 2019