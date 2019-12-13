Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
Diane B. Gabriele Obituary
GABRIELE, DIANE B.
53, passed on December 10th. Daughter of Barbara Gabriele of Lincoln and the late Santo Gabriele.
A Lincoln High school graduate, she had worked at Gabriele's restaurant and at Paramount cards. Besides her mother she is survived by siblings, Susan M. Rocha and Linda A. Martone, both of Lincoln, and many nieces and nephews. Diane was the sister of the late Robert Gabriele. Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 14th from 10am until noon in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 13, 2019
