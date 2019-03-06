D'AMBRA, DIANE

68, of Providence, passed away on March 4, 2019 at RI Hospital in Providence. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Virginia (Carpinata) D'Ambra. Diane was a hairdresser for 40 years, before retiring, and currently worked in the billing department at Lifespan.

She is survived by her siblings, Richard D'Ambra and Deborah M. D'Ambra, both of Providence and the late Ralph D'Ambra. Diane was the beloved Aunt of Karen, Christine, Francesca, and Richard. She is also survived by 4 great nephews, 2 great nieces, and 1 great great niece.

Her funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Thursday at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Ghost Church, Providence at 11 a.m. VISITING HOURS are on Thursday MORNING from 9-10 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.