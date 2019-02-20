|
ECHMALIAN, DIANE D.
68, of North Providence, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the cherished daughter of the late Susan (Oulousian) Echmalian and the late Dickran Echmalian who passed before her birth.
Diane was a fundraising consultant for nonprofit and political campaigns in RI for over 25 years. She was a candidate for State Representative on the east side of Providence in the 1990's; past member of the City of Providence Tax Assessor's Board of Review; past member of the Providence Historic District Committee; past delegate of the RI Republican State Central Committee and its nominating committee; past member of the North Providence Republican Town Committee; past board member of Bannister Nursing Care Center; past Corporation Member of VNA; past member of the Providence Art Club; and past Trustee of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, Providence.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Diane's Graveside Service and may gather at the entrance circle at North Burial Ground Cemetery, 5 Branch Ave., Providence on Friday, February 22nd at 10:45 a.m. for an 11 a.m. Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: PawsWatch, P.O. Box 7005, Warwick, RI 02887.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2019