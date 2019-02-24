|
DEPALM, DIANE (LATOS) E.
67, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Treemont Healthcare Center in Houston, TX. She was born in Providence, RI to the late Charles and Joan (Horridge) Latos.
She is survived by her son Christopher DePalm of Houston, TX; her sister: Cheryl Latos of Rhode Island and extended family members.
Visitation will be at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI, Tuesday, February 26 from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. immediately followed by a Catholic Prayer Service at 11:45 a.m. Burial to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence, RI. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019