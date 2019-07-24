|
|
GOLDMAN, DIANE
74, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Claude Goldman. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, a daughter to the late Harry and Lillian Mandel.
Diane was a compassionate, kindhearted, and giving person, who spread joy and comfort wherever she went. Diane grew up in Brooklyn, NY, where she met her husband of 47 years, Claude, and received a Bachelor's of Science in Biology from Stonybrook University. Diane, Claude, and their two children settled in Providence in RI, where she lived for 45 years. After spending a number of years as a Biochemist at Brown University, Diane received a Nursing degree from the University of Rhode Island. As a visiting hospice nurse, Diane was able to put her passion for helping people into practice for over 25 years. Diane found pleasure in traveling, telling stories, cooking, and playing the violin with the Providence Adult String Ensemble and the Blackstone River Theatre. Diane immersed herself in the community, and was a devoted member of Temple Emanu-El. Most of all, Diane loved to volunteer her time helping people wherever there was an opportunity, large or small. Her volunteer work included organizations such as Camp Angel Wings and the Providence Village, and personal volunteer work, such as acting as a companion or helper to people in need, or being part of support groups. Diane never wavered in her generous and loving attitude toward those in need.
She is survived by her children, Andrew Goldman and his wife Debora and Rachel Goldman; her twin sister, Barbara Caspy; brother, Conrad Mandel; and sister, Janice Mandel.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 25th at 1:00 PM at Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, 458 Hope St., Providence with burial following in Swan Point Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Temple Emanu-El, Providence Village, RI Community Food Bank, Crossroads RI or Friends Way. Shiva will be held at Temple Emanu-El, Thursday, from 7PM to 9PM, and Friday, from 12PM to 4PM. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 24, 2019