Or Copy this URL to Share

Share DIANE's life story with friends and family

Share DIANE's life story with friends and family

FIFTH ANNIVERSARY REMEMBRANCE Nov. 23, 1943 - Sept. 10, 2015 DIANE HELEN BENIMELI CALO Beloved wife, mother, and friend ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ELEVENTH ANNIVERSARY REMEMBRANCE July 11, 1973 - Sept. 13, 2009 JOSEPH M. CALO, JR. JOBEY" Beloved son, brother. Forever in our hearts. Your loving family





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store