Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Diane Kae (Caruso) Smith


1954 - 2020
Diane Kae (Caruso) Smith Obituary
Smith, Diane Kae (Caruso)
65, of East Greenwich, died on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Jane Brown Hospital in Providence surrounded by her loving family. Born in Providence, she was the beloved wife of Robert F. Smith for forty-five years. She was a daughter of Diane K. (Madonna) Caruso and the late John A. Caruso.
In addition to her loving husband and mother, she is survived by her siblings, Darlene K. McNeill and her husband Michael of Cumberland, and Doreen K. Caruso of East Greenwich, her mother-in-law, Barbara A. Smith, and her niece and nephews to whom she was a devoted aunt.
She was the sister of the late Denise K. St. Jean, wife of Ronald St. Jean.
Diane was the President of C & L Builders. She was also an avid NASCAR enthusiast.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service from 9-11AM. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center P.O. Box 5028 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028, are greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
