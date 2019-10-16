|
|
GLEASON, DIANE L.
75, passed away October 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Wayne J. Gleason; devoted mother of Laurie D. Davis, W. Jason and Adam D. Gleason; beloved grandmother of Benjamin and Alexander Davis and Erin and Megan Gleason; sister of Charlotte B. Jolls and aunt of Joseph and Jonathan Jolls.
Calling hours are omitted. Funeral and Burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the . Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 16, 2019