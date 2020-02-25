|
GOODMAN, DIANE L.,
late of Casa Grande, Arizona, formerly of Providence RI passed away on February 17, 2020 at the age of 63 years. She is survived by and will be remembered by her husband, Robert Goodman of Casa Grande, Arizona, her son Steven Goodman and daughter in law Megan Goodman of Casa Grande, Arizona and her daughter, Sandra Goodman of Phoenix, Arizona. She is survived and will be remembered by her sister, Judith Golias and brother in law Donald Golias of Crossville, Tennessee. She is survived and will be remembered by her father William Honig of Warwick, RI and by her stepfather, Edwin Gozonsky of Providence, RI.
She will be missed and remembered by her granddaughter, Abbigail Goodman of Casa Grande, Arizona, by her aunt, Paula Izeman of Bristol, RI , as well as by many other family members and many dear friends. Diane was predeceased by her mother, Dorothy Gozonsky, and by her grandparents, Ruth and Joseph Adelson, of Providence, RI.
Born and raised in Providence, she was a graduate of the Wheeler School and Boston University. She had been living in Casa Grande for the last 30 years, where she was employed at the Arizona Training Center as a Behavioral Health Manager where she was recognized as a caring and passionate advocate who devoted herself to supporting those who could not care for themselves due to their disabilities.
Known for her kind, caring nature, she will be remembered by her family and friends as someone who put the needs of others before her own, who was loving and generous with her time and attention, and who could be counted on to help those in need. Intelligent and refined, she loved music and playing the chimes, had a keen interest in fashion and made her own jewelry which displayed her good taste and eye for color and design. She found joy in spontaneously giving unexpected gifts. Although she was a private person, she enjoyed social events and was a sensitive and thoughtful observer of life and was open to adventure and new experiences. Diane will be profoundly missed by all who were fortunate to know her.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 26th, at 11:00 AM at Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, 458 Hope St., Providence with burial to follow in Lincoln Park Cemetery, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the . For information and condolences, please contact www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 25, 2020