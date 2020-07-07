ANDERSON GARDNER , DIANE M. (GORING)
February 22, 1946 - July 2, 2020 (age 74),
formerly of Smithfield passed away on Thursday, July 2nd, at Woonsocket Health & Rehabilitation Centre. She was the wife of Everett Gardner. They had been married for 21 years.
She is survived by her daughters; Svea Anderson and her husband, Ben Vosper of Tucson, AZ; and Greta Anderson and her husband, Steev Hise, of Tucson, AZ; her step-daughter, Sheri Vieira and her husband, James, of Smithfield; her grandchildren: Lilah Vosper, Savanna Hise, Garrett Vieira and Andrew Vieira; and her great-granddaughter, Isabella Vieira.
Born in Erie, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Scheppner) Goring. She lived in Smithfield for 21 years, previously living in North Smithfield, Attleboro, and Erie, Pennsylvania. Diane was an English teacher in both Erie and Attleboro for many years. She then went into sales of medical equipment, real estate and children's books before retiring in 2008. She was a brilliant woman – one of the first women graduates from Gannon College. She was a lover of the English language and novels, passing on that love to her children and grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, always ready with a smile, joke or quick-witted response. She fought courageously against Parkinson's Disease with dementia, finally succumbing after a 12-year battle. She enjoyed reading, ballroom dancing, country line dancing, taking walks around the neighborhood and Lincoln Woods, and attending classic car cruises with her husband.
Besides her children, she is survived by her sisters MaryDee Rudy and her late husband James, Sheila Tatara and her husband Stanley, Deborah Harbin and her husband Barron; and a brother, Robert Goring, Jr. and his wife Sandra.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association https://www.apdaparkinson.org