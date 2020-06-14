Menard, Diane (Howard) M.
71, of North Providence, passed peacefully on June 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Cardosi) Howard. Diane worked as a CNA at Greenville Skilled Nursing for 24 years. She was known for being a kind, loving, strong and independent woman who loved her family more than anything with a heart of gold. She enjoyed her two favorite places the most, the White Mountains in New Hampshire and walking on the beach in Galilee Narragansett, RI.
She is survived by two children, Brian Menard and wife Felicia of Houston, TX, Christina Menard and husband Jeff Kirby of Seekonk, MA; and a granddaughter, Kassandra Kirby of Pawtucket, RI.
Services are private. For online condolences visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com or contact the family directly.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.