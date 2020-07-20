Markarian, Diane Marguerite (Demirjian)
Diane Marguerite (Demirjian) Markarian, 84, passed peacefully at home in Bethesda, MD on July 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Shant Markarian for more than 59 years. Diane was born May 31, 1936 in Providence, RI to the late Stephen M. and Armine (Anmahian) Demirjian. She graduated from Classical High School and Brown University (A.B.). Diane taught elementary school in Warwick, RI. She married Dr. Markarian, Captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corps, on January 22, 1961 at Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Armenian Church in Providence.
Diane is survived by her loving husband Shant; daughter Kris (Craig DeJesus) of Chevy Chase; son Shant Jr. (Judit) of Bethesda; son Craig of Barcelona, Spain; grandchildren Mirabella and Dez; sisters Virginia (Alex, dec.) Dadourian, Stephanie (Hapet) Berberian, and Andrea (Stuart) Holbrook; 12 nieces and nephews; her adoring caregivers; and her cherished friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Diane Markarian's name to the Debi Arach Children's Center in Gyumri, Armenia: https://www.debiarach.org/
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed online in a guestbook hosted by Wm. Reese & Sons Mortuary: https://www.wmreeseandsons.com
.