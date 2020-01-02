|
MONTECALVO, DIANE (Zorabedian)
99, passed peacefully December 30, 2019 at Brentwood Nursing Home. She was the loving wife of the late Constantino "Gus" Montecalvo. She was the beloved mother of Sandra Montecalvo and Joseph Montecalvo and his wife Linda; grandmother of Jason Montecalvo and wife Halima; great-grandmother of Jaelyn and Kyrie; sister of Alice DeAngelis, and the late Samuel, Anthony, Richard, Myra Zorabedian, and Grace Topazio. She also leaves many loved nieces and nephews, with a special love for niece and caregiver Denise Lynch.
Her family is honoring her request that her funeral will be private. Full obituary and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 2, 2020