Morra, Diane Patricia
77, of Warwick, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Pasco and Josephine (Trabucco) Morra.
She was the beloved mother of Dana K. DiMarco and William J. DiMarco, III.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 7PM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service from 5-7PM.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 4, 2020