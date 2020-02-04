Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Diane Patricia Morra

Morra, Diane Patricia
77, of Warwick, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Pasco and Josephine (Trabucco) Morra.
She was the beloved mother of Dana K. DiMarco and William J. DiMarco, III.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 7PM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service from 5-7PM.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 4, 2020
