|
|
CORSI, DIANNE (DISCULLIO)
67 , of North Providence, passed away on August 22, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Donald and Elizabeth (Selwyn) Discullio.
She was the beloved mother of Danielle Corsi and cherished grandmother of Giavanna and Lorenzo Karouz. She is also survived by her sister Cynthia Vezina, her brother Donald Discullio Jr. and his wife, Antonette, and many nieces and nephews.
Dianne was employed by the North Providence School Department and Twin River Casino, where she made many life long friends.
Visitation, Tuesday, 5-8pm, in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith St., Providence. Burial will be private.
In lieu or flowers donations can be made in Dianne's memory to the: Lifespan Cancer Institute, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02903.
For full obituary and online condolences please see, www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2019