Sampson Chapel Of The Acres
21 Tinkham Road
Springfield, MA 01129
(413) 782-5226
Wake
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Chapel at Mont Marie
Holyoke, MA
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Chapel at Mont Marie
Holyoke, MA
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Chapel at Mont Marie
Holyoke, MA
View Map

Sister Dianne Roncarati Roncarati SSJ

Sister Dianne Roncarati Roncarati SSJ Obituary
Roncarati, SSJ, Sister Dianne
Sister Dianne Lee Roncarati (Sr. Walter Theresa) 73, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield, died in Providence, RI on February 26, 2020. A native of Springfield, MA she was the daughter of Leno and Rina (Pirani) Roncarati. Sister Dianne graduated from Cathedral High School '64 and entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield from Holy Family Parish in Springfield in 1964. Sister earned a B.A. degree from the College of Our Lady of the Elms in Chicopee and an M.A.T. from Rhode Island College in Providence RI. Sister Dianne taught science in the Pawtucket Catholic schools of the Diocese of Providence including Our Lady of Consolation School and St. Raphael Academy. Sister taught at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, MA and taught and served as Dean of Students at Bishop Keough High School in Pawtucket, RI. In addition to her Sisters in community, Sister Dianne leaves to cherish her memory her dear friend Sr. Patricia Rahaim, many faithful colleagues and friends, several generations of grateful students and the caring staff at Steere House in Providence, RI. Sister Dianne was preceded in death by her parents. All services for Sr. Dianne will take place in St. Joseph Chapel at Mont Marie in Holyoke, MA on Monday, March 2, 2020. She will be waked from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM with a prayer service at 10:00 AM. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Mont Marie Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 577 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. Arrangements entrusted to the Sampson Family Chapels.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 29, 2020
