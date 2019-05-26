Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dick Bannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dick Bannon

Obituary Flowers

Dick Bannon Obituary
MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE DICK BANNON God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So He put his arms around you and whispered, "Come to Me." With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away, and although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. YOUR LOVING WIFE BEVIE, AND YOUR LOVING FAMILY
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.