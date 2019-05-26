|
|
|
MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE DICK BANNON God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So He put his arms around you and whispered, "Come to Me." With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away, and although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. YOUR LOVING WIFE BEVIE, AND YOUR LOVING FAMILY
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2019
