CIUMMO, DINA E., (PETROCELLI)
88, of Harris Street, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday afternoon, April 2, 2020 at home.
She was the beloved wife of the late Benigno Ciummo. Born in West Warwick, a daughter of the late Angelo and Christina (Romano) Petrocelli. She was a lifelong resident of the Pawtuxet Valley area.
Dina was the proprietor of Dina's House of Beauty for over thirty years and also worked at Riverview Healthcare Community as a dietary aide for eighteen years. She loved spending time with her family and taking long car rides.
She is survived by a daughter, Dina C. Hopkins and her husband James of West Warwick and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Etta Pagliarini, Giovanni, Mario and Elsie Petrocelli.
Her funeral services will be private due to the current COVID-19 health crisis. Interment will be private in St. Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Continuum Care of RI, 1350 Division Road, Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893 in her memory would be appreciated. Arrangements with PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home. For information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 5, 2020