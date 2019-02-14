|
|
Phaneuf, Dina T.
87, of Lincoln, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 12, 2019 at the Holiday Retirement Home. She was the beloved wife of Robert R. Phaneuf for 64 years. Born in Pawtucket, RI she was a daughter of the late Aquilino and Concetta (Gazzerro) Savastano.
Dina was one of the original members of St. Maria Goretti Church, Pawtucket, and active in the foundation of the parish. She enjoyed sewing, making altar clothes for St. Maria Goretti Church, and clothes for her grandchildren. She was also in the Army Women's Club in Germany and Okinawa.
Besides her husband she is survived by her loving children Christine Tice, Robert Phaneuf, Dina Ethier and 7 grandchildren. She is predeceased by 9 siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Saturday, February 16th from 7:45 – 9:00am at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In Lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Beacon Hospice, Amedisys Foundation 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914 or PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20091-6011. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 14, 2019