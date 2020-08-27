1/1
LOPES, DINE (ALMEIDA)
95, died Tuesday, August 25th surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Edward Lopes and lived in the North End of Fall River for many years. She is survived by her son Michael and his wife Karen (Barattini) of Cranston, with whom she lived. She is also survived by her grandson Michael and his wife Allison (Roy) of Coventry; granddaughter Christa of Lincoln; and two great-grandchildren Jake and Adelina. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Born in Mosteiros, Sao Miguel, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Maroca) Dias Almeida. She is the last of 10 children and was predeceased by her siblings: Encarnacao Cabral, Violanta Pereira, Sylvana Camara, Florinda Medeiros, Antonio, Manuel, Anibal, Diniz and Alphonse Almeida.
As a member of the garment workers union for many years prior to her retirement, Dine was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed sewing clothing and other items. She also enjoyed cooking her special Portuguese dishes for her family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 29th at 9:00 a.m., in St. Rocco Church, Johnston RI. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, 2233 Robeson St, Fall River MA. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dine's name may be made to the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, 249 Roosevelt Avenue, Suite 201, Pawtucket, RI 02860. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Rocco Church
