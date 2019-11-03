|
AMBROSINO, DOLORES A. (MARGADONNA)
age 89, passed away on October 25, 2019, at the Riverside Nursing Home in Coventry, RI.
Born in Providence, Dolores was the wife of the late William Ambrosino, and daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa (Colicci) Margadonna and the mother of William, Stephen, and the late Dean Ambrosino.
Dolores was a loving grandmother whose greatest joy was her grandchildren. Dolores is survived by four grandchildren: Anthony (and wife Kerri) of Warwick, Andrew (and mother Jeanne) of Warwick, Douglas and Mitchell (and mother Susan) of West Greenwich. Dolores is also survived by two great grandchildren and her brother, J. Robert Margadonna (and wife Joan) of Cranston.
There will be a mass in her memory on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 9:30 am at Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston, RI. Gifts in her memory may be made to the Diabetes Association.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2019