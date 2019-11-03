Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Memorial Mass
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
9:30 AM
Holy Apostles Church
800 Pippin Orchard Road
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Ambrosino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores A. (Margadonna) Ambrosino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores A. (Margadonna) Ambrosino Obituary
AMBROSINO, DOLORES A. (MARGADONNA)
age 89, passed away on October 25, 2019, at the Riverside Nursing Home in Coventry, RI.
Born in Providence, Dolores was the wife of the late William Ambrosino, and daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa (Colicci) Margadonna and the mother of William, Stephen, and the late Dean Ambrosino.
Dolores was a loving grandmother whose greatest joy was her grandchildren. Dolores is survived by four grandchildren: Anthony (and wife Kerri) of Warwick, Andrew (and mother Jeanne) of Warwick, Douglas and Mitchell (and mother Susan) of West Greenwich. Dolores is also survived by two great grandchildren and her brother, J. Robert Margadonna (and wife Joan) of Cranston.
There will be a mass in her memory on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 9:30 am at Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston, RI. Gifts in her memory may be made to the Diabetes Association.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -