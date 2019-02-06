|
LEPERE, DOLORES A. (CARPENTIER)
89, of Johnston, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Lepere Sr. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Angelina (Pezzullo) Carpentier. Dolly was a medical secretary for the RI VA Hospital for many years until her retirement. In her youth she enjoyed dancing, ice skating, fishing and various sports. During her time with the love of her life (Lou) she loved to travel and play golf at many different courses throughout Florida. In her later years she enjoyed gambling, lottery tickets and spending as much time with her family sharing funny stories about her life and passing on family traditions to all of us. She will live on in our hearts and be greatly missed by anyone who had the opportunity to meet her.
Dolores was mother to the late Patricia M. Doucette and survived by her loving step-children, Linda Lepere, Sharon Lepere and Louis Lepere Jr. She was the cherished grandmother of Barbara Hicks, Kenneth and Joseph Doucette. Dolores was the great grandmother of 18 and great-great grandmother of 6. She was the sister of Peter Carpentier, Marie Cerra, Beatrice D'Arezzo and the late Archie Carpentier.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 8th, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston followed by a Funeral Home Service at 8:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend Dolores's direct committal service on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 6, 2019