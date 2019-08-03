|
SABATINI, DOLORES A. (PERROTTI)
87, of Greene, previously of Warwick, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Sabatini. Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Alfredo and Donetta Lena (Nardolillo) Perrotti. Dolores was a devoted elementary school teacher in Warwick for over 32 years until her retirement.
Full of adventure and wanderlust, Dolores loved to travel. Her favorite destination was, of course, Italy. Dolores was an avid Providence College Basketball Fan and loved cheering on her Friars. She was devoted to her faith and cherished time with friends and family, especially when sharing holiday traditions and cooking.
She is survived by her loving daughter Lisa Bousquet and her husband Stephen, and her dear brother Lewis Perrotti. She was also the cherished Nana of Kristen and her wife Kayla, Allison and her husband Christopher and Gregory; she was the loving mother of the late Cheryl Sabatini.
Her funeral will be held on Monday at 8:45 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Warwick. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston VISITING HOURS: Sunday 4-8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Francis of Assisi Church, 596 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI 02886 and , 931 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick , RI 02886.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 3, 2019