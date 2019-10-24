The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
90, of North Providence, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at RI Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Santoro Sr. Dolores is survived by her loving children, Karen and Glen Ramsay, Albert and Denise Santoro, Arthur and Gina Santoro and the late Patricia Pezzullo. She was also the loving mother in-law of Angelo Pezzullo. Dolores was the cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of three. She was the sister of Gennaro "Jerry" Rinaldi. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Home Service on Saturday, Oct. 26th, at 10:00 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. Burial will take place in Gates of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. VISITING HOURS: Saturday morning from 9:00-10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street, Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
