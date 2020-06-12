BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE JUNE 12, 1936 DOLORES BARROWS IN HEAVEN Birthday wishes, sent to Heaven from your family below We miss and love you dearly and we wanted you to know. Your Birthday's not forgotten and your memeory, lives on We celebrate the life you had even though you've gone. If we were given just one wish one that would come true We'd wish you back beside us to spend this day with you. LOVE CHERYL , RAYMOND, DANIEL AND RAYNA SILVA





