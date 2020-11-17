COURNOYER, Dolores C. "Del" (Pinard)
88, formerly of Shippee Ave., West Warwick, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Roger E. Cournoyer.
Born in West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Phillip and Yvonne (Guertin) Pinard.
Dolores was a receptionist in the Optometry offices of both Dr. Lemoi and Dr. Mills for many years before retiring. She enjoyed playing the piano, reading and walking, especially while she wintered with her late husband Roger in Venice, FL. A devoted Catholic, she was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and sang in the choir at St. John the Baptist Church in West Warwick.
She is survived by her devoted children, Susan Tahakjian and her husband Martin of West Warwick, Jean Chagnon and her husband Richard of West Greenwich and Joan Harris and her husband Donald of North Kingstown; her grandchildren, Paul and his fiancé Regan, Lee and her husband Josh, Andrew and his wife Katherine and Amy and her husband Kevin; her great-grandchildren, Hayden, Addison, Jude and Charlotte; her dear sister-in-law Irene Vaughn and her husband Herschel and many lifelong friends, especially Harriett Laboissoniere. She was a sister of the late Lucretia Lamoureux.
Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions, her Funeral and Burial were private for the family. Because of the time of year and Dolores' love of Thanksgiving, she would have appreciated that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907. Arrangements by the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com