DeANGELIS, DOLORES C. (MARTELLINI)
89, was called into eternal life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Her funeral will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9 a.m. from MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Pius V Church, Eaton St., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Wednesday 4 - 7 p.m. Donations in Dolores' memory may be made to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Please visit maceroni.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 9, 2019