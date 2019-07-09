Home

Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius V Church
Eaton St
Providence, RI
More Obituaries for Dolores DeAngelis
Dolores C. (Martellini) DeAngelis

Dolores C. (Martellini) DeAngelis Obituary
DeANGELIS, DOLORES C. (MARTELLINI)
89, was called into eternal life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Her funeral will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9 a.m. from MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Pius V Church, Eaton St., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Wednesday 4 - 7 p.m. Donations in Dolores' memory may be made to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Please visit maceroni.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 9, 2019
