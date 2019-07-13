Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
6 St. Vincent de Paul St
Coventry, RI
View Map
Dolores C. "Dolly" (Lariviere) Langlais


1935 - 2019
Dolores C. "Dolly" (Lariviere) Langlais Obituary
LANGLAIS, DOLORES C. "DOLLY" (LARIVIERE)
84, of Coventry, passed away peacefully in Warwick on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Geffrey G. Langlais. Born in Central Falls on April 18, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Prospere and Alida (Lapiere) Lariviere.
She is survived by her family of five children, Irene and her husband Don, Paul and his wife Kim, John, Dennis and his wife Andrea, and Jim; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren and three siblings, Norman Lariviere, Yvette Zacharie and Terry Arnold. She was the sister of the late Cecile Zacharie and Noella Laferriere. Dolly was committed to her faith and her family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Vincent de Paul Church, 6 St. Vincent de Paul St., Coventry. Interment will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted at the request of Dolly. In lieu of flowers contributions to: SVDP, c/o St. Vincent de Paul Church in her memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 13, 2019
