CATONI, DOLORES (PACIA),
85, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020.
She was born in the north end section of Providence to Filippo and Filomena Pacia, and enjoyed over 60 years of marriage with her late husband, Fernando Catoni.
Dolores was the matriarch of her family, which included many friends. She became the center of every room with her ability to blend candor and tenderness, and will be remembered for the laughter this provided. Above all, Dolores lived a life of servitude. Even in old age and poor health, she was only concerned for others and tended to everyone.
Dolores leaves behind a loving son, Dante Catoni; grandsons Justin Catoni and Dante M. Catoni and his wife Zulmira; great-grandchildren Chrissa and Chloe; and daughter-in-law Mary Catoni. She is predeceased by sisters Rose Mariconi and Anna Cimini; and brothers Leonardo Pace, Costantino Pacia, and Philip Pacia.
Visitation and funeral services will be private. To express your condolences through our online guestbook, visit pontarellimarinofunerals.com
.