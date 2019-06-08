Home

Dolores F. "Dolly" Carruolo

Dolores F. "Dolly" Carruolo Obituary
CARRUOLO, DOLORES F. "DOLLY",
81, passed away on May 17, 2019 in Cape Coral, Florida. She was a resident of North Providence and Pawtucket until her retirement to Florida.
She was the daughter of the late Albert and Margaret (Foster) Carruolo. She is survived by her partner Raymond Pannone, sister Sandra Laurie, and brothers Michael, Albert and Richard Carruolo. She was the sister of the late Ruth Piscitelli and David Carruolo. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Dolly owned Bella Donna Beauty Parlor in Pawtucket and North Providence for many years until her retirement.
Visitation will be held Monday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Please omit flowers.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 8, 2019
