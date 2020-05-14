|
FERRARA, DOLORES (DeNicola)
passed away May 11, 2020 she was the daughter of the late Albert DeNicola Sr. and Amelia (Testa) DeNicola. Dolores was employed by the State of Rhode Island. She was a eucharistic minister at St. Mark Parish. She is survived by many cousins and her close friend Msgr. Iacovacci. She was a kind and giving person and will be missed by many. Her funeral and burial are private. Arrangements entrusted to Woodlawn Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2020