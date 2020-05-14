The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Dolores (DeNicola) Ferrara Obituary
FERRARA, DOLORES (DeNicola)
passed away May 11, 2020 she was the daughter of the late Albert DeNicola Sr. and Amelia (Testa) DeNicola. Dolores was employed by the State of Rhode Island. She was a eucharistic minister at St. Mark Parish. She is survived by many cousins and her close friend Msgr. Iacovacci. She was a kind and giving person and will be missed by many. Her funeral and burial are private. Arrangements entrusted to Woodlawn Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2020
