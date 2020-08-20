1/1
Dolores H. (McGrath) Bolandz
BOLANDZ, DOLORES H. (McGrath)
87, passed away Monday August 17, 2020 at Kent Hospital. She was the wife of the late Henry J. Bolandz. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John J. and Hope (Tillman) McGrath.
Dolores is survived by her children, Lillian Conte and husband Robert Conte, Richard Bolandz his wife Debbie, John Bolandz and was the mother of the late Robert Bolandz. She also leaves five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dolores was the sister of Margaret DelPrete and the late Thomas McGrath, John McGrath, Helen Prohaska and Florence Nelson.
Her funeral and visitation will be held Friday 9-11 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. in "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Required guidelines for social distancing, face coverings and 15 person maximum will be observed. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew Church 15 Frances Avenue Cranston, RI 02910. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
