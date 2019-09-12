|
EVON, DOLORES J.(NESTOR)
Dolores "Dee" J. (Nestor) Evon, age 76 of Exeter passed from takotsubo cardiomyopathy, otherwise known as a broken heart, her family was by her side. Dee was the devoted wife of the late Robert "Bob" J. Evon, Sr. Bob passed away just shy of 3 months ago, on June 18th, they would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in July. Born in Lynn, MA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and the late Kathleen Rose (Henry) Nestor. Dee graduated from Lynn English High School, she was a long-time claims operator for American Mutual. Her true work, however, was being the "tough as nails" wife of a Marine, she was the embodiment of this without a doubt. She was the backbone of her family. She raised their three children alone while Bob served in combat in Vietnam and many times when he was stationed overseas. She followed him all across the USA and made a home in whatever state the USMC sent them. You always knew where you stood with Dee, and so did Bob. She did everything with passion, and fiercely, including loving her husband and family. Dee is survived by her devoted children Dolores "Dee" Halpin and her husband James, Elizabeth "Betsy" Cooper, Jr. and her husband Charles "Skip", and her son Robert J. Evon, Jr. She was the grandmother of Robert "RJ" Cooper, Russell Blank, and Katrina Ewing-Chow. Dee's light was her great-grandson, Brady Cooper. She was also the sister of Kathleen Torname. She was predeceased by her three brothers Francis, Lawrence, and John Nestor. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave. West Warwick, RI 02893. Calling hours will be just prior to the service from 9:00-11:00 am. Burial will be immediately following in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Exeter. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations can be sent to RISPCA, 186 Amaral Street, Riverside, RI 02915 For additional information and online expressions of sympathy please visit www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 12, 2019