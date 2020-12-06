1/1
Dolores L. Fratus
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRATUS, DOLORES L.
83, formerly of West Warwick, passed away Thursday evening, December 3, 2020 at West Shore Health Center, Warwick.
Born in West Warwick, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Botello) Fratus. She was a resident of West Warwick for most of her life.
Dolores was employed in the Central Sterile and Surgical Services Department at Kent Hospital for forty six years before retiring in 2005. She was a communicant of St. Anthony Church.
She is survived by two sisters, Norma Sanocki of West Warwick and Joan "Noella" Fratus of Cranston and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Nancy M. Muserlian.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Anthony Church, Sunset Avenue, West Warwick (all COVID-19 guidelines will be observed). Interment will be private in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Coventry. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers contributions to RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907 in her memory would be appreciated. Arrangements with PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home. Information and condolences please visit:www.PrataGallogly.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved