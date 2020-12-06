FRATUS, DOLORES L.

83, formerly of West Warwick, passed away Thursday evening, December 3, 2020 at West Shore Health Center, Warwick.

Born in West Warwick, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Botello) Fratus. She was a resident of West Warwick for most of her life.

Dolores was employed in the Central Sterile and Surgical Services Department at Kent Hospital for forty six years before retiring in 2005. She was a communicant of St. Anthony Church.

She is survived by two sisters, Norma Sanocki of West Warwick and Joan "Noella" Fratus of Cranston and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Nancy M. Muserlian.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Anthony Church, Sunset Avenue, West Warwick (all COVID-19 guidelines will be observed). Interment will be private in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Coventry. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers contributions to RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907 in her memory would be appreciated. Arrangements with PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home. Information and condolences please visit:www.PrataGallogly.com



