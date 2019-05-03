NOTARIANNI, DOLORES L. (DUPUIS)

88, of Coventry, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Kent Hospital, Warwick. She was the beloved wife of Pasco Notarianni Sr. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Louisa (Jalbert) Dupuis. Mrs. Notarianni was an assembler for Norton Company Safety Products Division for many years until her retirement. Dolores loved to cook and entertain for her family and friends and she also loved to dance.

Besides her husband Pasco, Dolores is survived by her loving daughter Donna Morena and her husband Anthony of Cranston. She was also the loving mother of the late Pasco A. Notarianni. Dolores was the cherished grandmother of Veronica and Sarah Morena and Amanda Notarianni. She was the sister of the late Germaine Elias, Claire Sabo, Violet Sewell, Cecile Latraverse, Simone Potvin, Leonard, Nick, Arthur, Joe, and Edward Dupuis.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, May 6th, at 10:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Sunday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2019