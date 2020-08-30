QUATTROCCHI, DOLORES L. (GAUTIERI),
of North Providence and Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 surrounded daily by her loving family during her illness.
Daughter of the late Harry and Helen (Barbieri) Gautieri; beloved wife of William for over 56 years; devoted mother of Deborah Giampaolo and her husband Paul, Richard DiSarro Jr. and his wife Ellen and William Quattrocchi Jr.; cherished grandmother of 6.
She was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High school and attended Johnson and Wales Business School. Dolores was a self-employed real estate broker and investor for more than 40 years in RI and FL. She was the former founder, owner, and operator of Brittany Motors in Johnston, RI.
Burial and services were private on Friday. Arrangements by pontarellimarinofunerals.com