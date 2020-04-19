|
Sheehan, Dolores L. (Montecalvo)
87, of Oak Park Drive, North Providence, and formerly of Wyndham Avenue, died at home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Sheehan, Jr.
Born in Los Angeles, California, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (DeCubellis) Montecalvo.
She was pre deceased by her son, the late John J. Sheehan, III. She leaves her daughter in law, Cheryl A. Sheehan, a grandson, Eddy Baffoni and his wife Joann, and three great grandchildren, Isabel, Mia, and Enzo, four nieces, Linda Pearlman, Deborah O'Neil, Ann Silva, Norma Lenkewicz-Dion, and a nephew, David Lenkewicz. She was the sister of the late Esther Medeiros, and Marguerite McGowan. The funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements by Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home. For online condolences visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020