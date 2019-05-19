|
TIBERI, Dolores L. (DelSesto)
88, of North Providence, passed away Friday. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Tiberi. They were married 55 years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Anna (Martinelli) DelSesto.
Ms. Tiberi worked for over 30 years with her late husband in his company, the former Adele Jewelry Manufacturing in Cranston.
She is survived by a daughter, Adele P. Ondrasek and her husband Peter of Albuquerque, NM; two sons, Joseph L. Tiberi, Esq. of North Providence, and L. Paul Tiberi, CPA and his wife Dana of Smithfield; a sister, Marie Guglielmino of Providence; and her four grandchildren, Julia, Noelle, Lee and Zachery. She was the sister of the late Theresa DeAngelis.
Her funeral with visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by a prayer service at 10:30 AM at The Butterfield Home, 500 Pontiac Ave., Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by A. TARRO & SONS Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 19, 2019