Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
Funeral
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Tiberi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores L. (DelSesto) Tiberi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores L. (DelSesto) Tiberi Obituary
TIBERI, Dolores L. (DelSesto)
88, of North Providence, passed away Friday. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Tiberi. They were married 55 years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Anna (Martinelli) DelSesto.
Ms. Tiberi worked for over 30 years with her late husband in his company, the former Adele Jewelry Manufacturing in Cranston.
She is survived by a daughter, Adele P. Ondrasek and her husband Peter of Albuquerque, NM; two sons, Joseph L. Tiberi, Esq. of North Providence, and L. Paul Tiberi, CPA and his wife Dana of Smithfield; a sister, Marie Guglielmino of Providence; and her four grandchildren, Julia, Noelle, Lee and Zachery. She was the sister of the late Theresa DeAngelis.
Her funeral with visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by a prayer service at 10:30 AM at The Butterfield Home, 500 Pontiac Ave., Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by A. TARRO & SONS Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butterfield Home And Chapel
Download Now