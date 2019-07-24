VALLANTE, DOLORES M. (RUSSO)

84, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond V. Vallante. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Giovannina (Saritelli) Russo.

Dolores worked for AIPSO Insurance company for 14 years before her retirement. Prior to that, she and her husband owned Vallante's Sausage Shop on Hartford Ave., in Providence for many years. She was a member of Holy Apostles Church in Cranston and she also attended bible study at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church in Providence. Dolores also volunteered at the R.I. Community Food Bank for 10 years.

Dolores was the loving mother of Donna Rotondo and her husband Angelo of Lake Helen, FL, and Stephen Vallante and his wife Joanna of Coventry; cherished grandmother of Christopher Rotondo and his wife Janessa, David Rotondo, Matthew and Gianna Vallante. She was the sister of the late Filomena Delfino, Margherita Landolfi, Anna Coppola, as well as 4 late nephews. She is also survived by 3 loving nieces and 1 nephew.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.

A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of R.I. Hospital, Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, and the VNA Hope Health Center.

