ENGUSTIAN, DOLORES NATALIE (ABBEY)
Born August 19, 1930 to Albert Avedisian Abbey and Lulu (Vartanian) Abbey, joined her Lord for everlasting life on October 7, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Vartges Engustian, and her three daughters, Lori Engustian, Christine Engustian and Kathryn Engustian Doolittle, son-in-law Theodore Doolittle, beloved grandchildren Anayis, Eve and Wyatt Doolittle of West Hartford, CT, nephew Jeffrey Goolgasian and his wife Rosemarie and daughter Marisa, and niece Gail Goolgasian. She was predeceased by her sister Gloria Boghossian and niece Tania Boghossian.
Dolores graduated from Cranston High School in 1948 and earned a B.A. in primary education from Rhode Island College of Education in 1952. Her career as a dedicated and caring elementary school teacher spanned almost four decades and two states, from Cranston, RI to West Hartford, CT and finally to East Providence, RI. After her retirement from teaching, Dolores found great joy in spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends, spending summers in Narragansett and tending to her flowers, painting watercolors, reading books, doing crosswords, and meeting her friends regularly at a church book club.
Dolores had a deep love for the Lord Jesus Christ and an abiding faith in His love and mercy. She would remember with great fondness and detail every spiritual retreat she attended at Mount Manresa on Staten Island, New York. She was a life-long member of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church in Providence, RI, where she was a member of the Ladies' Guild and a regular participant in weekly bible studies.
Dolores was truly "the life of the party," always looking to make things fun when people were gathered together. She loved the performing arts (dance, theatre, musicals), visual arts, literature, poetry and movies with favorite Hollywood stars of the 40's, 50's and 60's. Dolores and her husband were annual subscribers to Trinity Repertory Theater in Providence and, for many years, patrons of the Boston Art Museum.
For several years, Dolores volunteered with the RI Ileitis and Colitis Foundation (replaced by the New England Chapter of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation) and engaged in fundraising efforts for the American Heart Association
.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 11 a.m. in Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, 402 Broadway, Providence, followed by burial at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MASKS REQUIRED.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, 402 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909.
Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.