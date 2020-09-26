NEWBERRY, DOLORES (Boudreau) "Dolly"
87, of Warwick and formerly of Pawtucket, died peacefully with her family by her side on September 21, 2020 at Grace Barker Health in Warren. Her loving husband and soulmate of 54 years, William B. Newberry, Sr., predeceased her in 2007.
She is survived by her daughter Carol Newberry of Cranston; her son William Binney, Jr. and his wife Derilyn of North Dighton; her daughter Debra and her husband David Bolduc of Ashaway; her daughter Elisabeth and her husband Michael of East Providence; her son Mark and his wife Dawn of Coventry; her five grandchildren: Jesse Newberry and his wife Becky of Wayland; Benjamin Newberry and his wife Jessica of North Dighton; Jake Newberry of Warwick; Stephenie Moran of Cranston; and Alexander Caron of West Warwick; and her two great-grandchildren Ethan and Grady Newberry. She was the sister of the late Arthur Boudreau, Jr. and Robert Boudreau of Boynton Beach, FL. She leaves several nieces, cousins and special friends.
A celebration of her life will be held in 2021 when she will be interred with her husband at Swan Point Cemetery to be reunited together in eternity. Donations may be made to Deaf Missions (www.deafmissions.com
) and Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation (www.crazyhorsememorial.org
). Condolences and remembrances at https://warren.asimplecremation.com/