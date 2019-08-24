Home

Dolores Pine Obituary
PINE, DOLORES
Died Sunday, July 28th unexpectantly at her home in Cranston. She was the wife of the late Stanley Pine. Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Hans and Gertrude (Kant) Munz.
Dolores was employed at Anson Jewelry for over 25 years in the bookkeeping and purchasing departments before retiring. She enjoyed golfing and cooking.
She leaves a daughter, Debbie Abeshaus and her husband Marc. She was sister of the late Raymond Munz. The funeral was private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 24, 2019
