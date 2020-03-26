|
SOUSA, DOLORES T. (PETERS)
85, formerly of Old River Road, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Stillwater Assisted Living & Skilled Nursing Community, Greenville. She was the beloved wife of Raymond Sousa, Jr.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Sousa Dwyer, and her husband Kerry of Sutton, MA, and Donna Ray Haigh of Smithfield; one sister, Judith Lynch of Narragansett; and two grandchildren, Michael J. Haigh and Daniel R. Haigh. She was the sister of the late Franklin Peters.
For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2020