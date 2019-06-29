The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
297 Laurel Hill Ave
Providence, RI
Dolores (D'Ercole) Varrato

Dolores (D'Ercole) Varrato Obituary
VARRATO, DOLORES (D'ERCOLE)
94, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael P. Varrato, Sr.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday at 9:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Ave, Providence. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS will be held on Sunday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 29, 2019
