VARRATO, DOLORES (D'ERCOLE)
94, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael P. Varrato, Sr.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday at 9:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Ave, Providence. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS will be held on Sunday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 29, 2019